Apply Online
Please complete an application for ONE location. If your skill-sets more closely match an opening in the other building, the managers will share your information.
1. The Homestead is located on the Logan Acres Campus and offers Apartment Living with Assistance in one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents require various levels of personal assistance ranging from very little, to assistance with several aspects of personal care. We have a nurse on duty 24 hours per day and one STNA/Universal worker. We provide three delicious meals-per-day in our dining room for all residents. The Homestead employs cooks, dietary aides, housekeepers, STNA/Universal workers, and nurses. If this sounds like the work environment you are looking for please complete an application for The Homestead.
The Homestead Application
2. Logan Acres Care Center offers all private rooms for residents receiving long-term-care, as well as those that are receiving rehabilitation with to goal to return to their previous situation. The Care Center employs Hospitality Aides (to assist with activities that are not direct-care,) STNAs, Housekeepers, Cooks, Dietary Aids, and Nurses. The staff work in 4 separate halls that are called Neighborhoods. If you would like to work in long-term-care, please complete an application for the care center.
Logan Acres Care Center Application
If you prefer, you can also download and print out the employment application below and send or hand carry it in to our office. We look forward to hearing from you!
Logan Acres Care Center Application
Employment Application
Employment Application Addendum (for individuals applying for positions as an STNA at the Care Center or Universal Worker at The Homestead)
Please contact:
Corey Topp, Director of Human Resources
Phone: 937.599.7069
E-Mail: ctopp@co.logan.oh.us
Wages
Benefits
Paid Days
- Competitive wages
- 2nd and 3rd shift wage differential
Paid Days
- 5 Weeks (accrued) vacation maximum.
- 120 Hours maximum of sick time accrued per year, hours roll over with no limit.
- 6 Holidays
- 4 Personal holidays
- Up to 5 bereavement days
- Jury duty
- Major portion of group hospitalization/surgical insurance including major medical and pharmacy
- Life insurance including AD&D $10,000
- The facility is a county entity and falls under the Public Employee Retirement System as opposed to Social Security. The Retirement System is funded by the payroll deductions from employees and additional funding from the employer. Each year, employees receive a statement indicating how much money is in their personal retirement account and how many years of service they have vested.
- In-service education
- YMCA membership discounts
- Various county employee discounts
- Direct deposit of payroll
- Meals at a discounted rate
- Perfect attendance recognition