Logan Acres Care Center provides employees with a safe, healthy working environment that encourages professional and personal growth in our 5-star award-winning facility, focusing on resident needs and values.
We are currently seeking RNs, LPNs, and STNAs.
Apply Online
If you are interested in applying for a position at Logan Acres, CLICK HERE to apply online.
If you prefer, you can also download and print out the employment application below and send or hand carry it in to our office. We look forward to hearing from you!
Employment Application
Employment Application Addendum (for individuals applying for positions as an STNA at the Care Center or Universal Worker at The Homestead)
Please contact:
Corey Topp, Director of Human Resources
Phone: 937.599.7069
E-Mail: ctopp@co.logan.oh.us
Wages
Benefits
Paid Days
- Competitive wages
- 2nd and 3rd shift wage differential
- 5 Weeks (accrued) vacation maximum. Up to 15 weeks per year, total accrual.
- 120 Hours maximum of sick time accrued per year, hours roll over with no limit.
- 6 Holidays
- 4 Personal holidays
- Up to 5 bereavement days
- Jury duty
- Major portion of group hospitalization/surgical insurance including major medical and pharmacy
- Life insurance including AD&D $10,000
- The facility is a county entity and falls under the Public Employee Retirement System as opposed to Social Security. The Retirement System is funded by the payroll deductions from employees and additional funding from the employer. Each year, employees receive a statement indicating how much money is in their personal retirement account and how many years of service they have vested.
- In-service education
- YMCA membership discounts
- Various county employee discounts
- Direct deposit of payroll
- Meals at a discounted rate
- Perfect attendance recognition