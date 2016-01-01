Employment Opportunities

Logan Acres Care Center provides employees with a safe, healthy working environment that encourages professional and personal growth in our state of the art facility, focusing on resident needs and values.



We are currently seeking RNs, LPNs, and STNAs.



Apply Online

If you are interested in applying for a position at Logan Acres, CLICK HERE to apply online.



If you prefer, you can also download and print out the employment application below and send or hand carry it in to our office. We look forward to hearing from you!



Employment Application

Employment Application Addendum (for individuals applying for positions as an STNA at the Care Center or Universal Worker at The Homestead)



Please contact:

Corey Topp, Director of Human Resources

Phone: 937.599.7069

E-Mail: ctopp@co.logan.oh.us



Wages

Competitive wages

STNA tuition and textbook reimbursement after 6 months of employment.

2nd and 3rd shift wage differential

Benefits

Paid Days

5 Weeks (accrued) vacation maximum. Up to 15 weeks per year, total accrual.

120 Hours maximum of sick time accrued per year, hours roll over with no limit.

6 Holidays

4 Personal holidays

Up to 5 bereavement days

Jury duty

Other